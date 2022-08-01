OpenDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.61 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $39.13 million and $7.61 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.85 or 1.00021560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

SOS is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

