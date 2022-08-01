Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 31.6% in July

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OPNT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $825,637.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,135.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,637.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,751 shares of company stock worth $304,412. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

