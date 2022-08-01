Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

ORCL traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $77.34. 42,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,794. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

