Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $39,749,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 262,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

