Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,151.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske began coverage on shares of Orion Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORINF remained flat at $40.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

