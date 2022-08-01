O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000.

OUSM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.07. 665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $37.82.

