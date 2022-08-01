Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$14,305.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$14,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 963,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,757,145.70.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 4,200 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,086.00.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.46 million and a P/E ratio of -202.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.95. Osisko Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Research analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.50.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.