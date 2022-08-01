Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

