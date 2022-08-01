Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.17 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $78.17. 2,183,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,459,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.