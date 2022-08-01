Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $13.75 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $407,962.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.46 or 0.07240119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00156765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00257563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00661086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00603701 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005669 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,306,405 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

