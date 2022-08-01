Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

OXLC opened at $6.67 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

