Palmer Knight Co Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 4.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

NYSE WM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

