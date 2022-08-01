Palmer Knight Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 3.5% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

