Palomar (PLMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Palomar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

