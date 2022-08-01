Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Tops $5.98 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $196,593.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00620702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,000,450 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.