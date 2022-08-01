Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Tops $5.98 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $196,593.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00620702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,000,450 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

