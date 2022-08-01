Pascal (PASC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.00

Pascal (PASC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Pascal has a market cap of $317,045.34 and approximately $35.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pascal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pascal has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,012.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,648,325 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
