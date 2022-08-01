Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

PTEN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. 109,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.