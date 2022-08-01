PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in PayPal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in PayPal by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. 69,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,798,633. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

