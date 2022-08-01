PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.16.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.