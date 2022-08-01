PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.89. 251,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,798,633. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.