PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $32.00 at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. 16,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,447. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,107,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,181,623.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,233,987 shares of company stock worth $106,955,416. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

