Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $10.20. Pearson shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 8,460 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.95) to GBX 835 ($10.06) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.34) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $802.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

About Pearson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

