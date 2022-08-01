Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $10.20. Pearson shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 8,460 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.95) to GBX 835 ($10.06) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.34) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $802.00.
Pearson Trading Up 12.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.
Institutional Trading of Pearson
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
