Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $827.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $827.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PSO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($9.95) to GBX 835 ($10.06) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pearson Stock Down 1.3 %

PSO stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

