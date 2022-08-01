Pearson plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.60 (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pearson Stock Performance

LON:PSON opened at GBX 825.60 ($9.95) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 761 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 728.19. The company has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,825.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($6.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.65).

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.94) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 625 ($7.53) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 844.50 ($10.17).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.