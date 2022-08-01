Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 29,251 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after buying an additional 1,371,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after buying an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,370,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 563,662 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,050,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,919,000 after purchasing an additional 316,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Open Text by 268.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 263,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. 14,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,338. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.