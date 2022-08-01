Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 3,205 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.35% of Omnicell worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.80.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,406. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.35.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

