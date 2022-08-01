Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.21% of Dolby Laboratories worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $15,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

DLB traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $77.78. 2,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,559. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile



Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

