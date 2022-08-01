Pembroke Management LTD Buys 65,562 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.00% of Shutterstock worth $33,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Shutterstock by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

