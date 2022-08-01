Pembroke Management LTD Buys 9,438 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.80% of Energy Recovery worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $23,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,656. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

