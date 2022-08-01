Pembroke Management LTD Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $464.07. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,313. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.