Pembroke Management LTD Raises Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.38% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,065. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.18.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

