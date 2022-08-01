Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Inotiv by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:NOTV traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $18.50. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

