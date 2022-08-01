Pendle (PENDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $547,804.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $547,804.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00615814 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

