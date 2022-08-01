Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.43.

