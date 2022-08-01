Peninsula Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 19.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $67,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

