Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

