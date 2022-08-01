Peninsula Wealth LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $132.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

