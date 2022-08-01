PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Holdings Decreased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,549. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

