PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMT stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

