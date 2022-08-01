Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

