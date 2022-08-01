Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 85,140 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,668,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

