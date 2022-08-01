PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.80.7.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.71.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 286,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.