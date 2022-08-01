Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $34,875.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,567,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,127,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $84,983.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PVL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,976. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

