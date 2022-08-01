Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and $466,301.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.73 or 0.99980102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00045008 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00027656 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.