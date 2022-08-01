Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
PHAR traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.51.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
