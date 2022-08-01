Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.72 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $2.72, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

