Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 148.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

