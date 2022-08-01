Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $882,387.79

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $882,387.79 and $35.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.79 or 0.99996374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00216679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00256968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00115367 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00051808 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,797,625 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.