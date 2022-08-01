PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Makes New Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ON by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ON by 714.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

ON Stock Performance

ON stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

