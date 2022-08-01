PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 1,460 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.53. 39,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

